Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Raised to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock remained flat at $$4.75 on Tuesday. 1,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $13.38.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

