California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,127,750.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,900 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $173,862.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 62,492 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,789,017.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $13,425.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $3,603,488.58.

On Monday, October 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $5,365,253.25.

On Thursday, October 14th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,402,439.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 324,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,907,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in California Resources by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 81,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,737 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

