Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429,157 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 3.1% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned about 0.45% of Camden Property Trust worth $60,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,848. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.75, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.29.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CPT shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

