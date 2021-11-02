Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Up 21.3% in October

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -626.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

