Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.84 and a 12 month high of C$10.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -15.27.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.89%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.