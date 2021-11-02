Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Earns Hold Rating from CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.72.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$16.13. 601,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,508. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$15.43 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

