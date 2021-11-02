Canopy Growth’s (WEED) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.80.

Shares of TSE:WEED traded down C$0.29 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.09. 519,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,833. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$15.43 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.65.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

