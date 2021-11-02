Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

