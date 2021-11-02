Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371,730 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for about 4.1% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 4.78% of Carnival Co. & worth $206,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE CUK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,884. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.25. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

