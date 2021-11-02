CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 36,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,565,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $823.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.12 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $63,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $71,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,100 shares of company stock worth $3,053,542 in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CarParts.com by 23.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

