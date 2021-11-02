Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 471,184 shares.The stock last traded at $13.78 and had previously closed at $13.53.
CARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $924.13 million, a P/E ratio of 169.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cars.com by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 107,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.