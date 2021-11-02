Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 471,184 shares.The stock last traded at $13.78 and had previously closed at $13.53.

CARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $924.13 million, a P/E ratio of 169.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cars.com by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 107,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

