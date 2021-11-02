Cash Tech Hits One Day Volume of $6,464.00 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cash Tech has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. Cash Tech has a total market cap of $102,303.05 and $6,464.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00217412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00093494 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cash Tech (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

