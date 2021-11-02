Cashaa 24-Hour Volume Hits $879,082.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Cashaa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $22.01 million and approximately $879,082.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00050777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00220872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00096585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,508,698 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

