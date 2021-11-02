Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.13 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Castlight Health stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.29 million, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.83. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castlight Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,913 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Castlight Health worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

