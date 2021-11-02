Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 729,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,891. The company has a market capitalization of $244.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 574,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

