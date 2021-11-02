Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading Down 7.5%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares were down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.57. Approximately 923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 137,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.11.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $140,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $219,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

