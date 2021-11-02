Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading Down 7.5%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares were down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.57. Approximately 923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 137,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $140,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $219,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.