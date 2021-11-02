Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.76 Million

Brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $28.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $30.00 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $101.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $122.92 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $139.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 1.35. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.