Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.55% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $941,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 898,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

CVLY opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.75. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,364 shares of company stock worth $136,583. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.