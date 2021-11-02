Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

MGDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.85.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

