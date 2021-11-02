Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.