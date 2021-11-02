Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.00

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 16074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.47.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

