Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,591 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Conn’s worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 1,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CONN opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $700.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.