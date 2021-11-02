Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 323,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,203,932 shares.The stock last traded at $203.71 and had previously closed at $204.84.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.97.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $289,316,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $103,023,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,664,000 after purchasing an additional 283,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,831,000 after purchasing an additional 268,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 385.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.