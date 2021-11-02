Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) is Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Building Brands makes up 12.7% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CNR shares. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE CNR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. 2,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

