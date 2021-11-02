Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $2.54 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.54 or 0.00003999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $4.30 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,640.29 or 1.00079012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00059231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00042971 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.43 or 0.00768086 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

