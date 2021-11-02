CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 507,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in CRH by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH by 7.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in CRH by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

NYSE CRH opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.69%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

