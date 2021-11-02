Crowny 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $240,444.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $240,444.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00080908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00075306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00101773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.60 or 0.99656484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.79 or 0.07013340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

