CS Disco (LAW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. CS Disco has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

LAW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $4,363,825.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

