CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.86% of CSW Industrials worth $90,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 4.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CSWI stock opened at $143.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.90. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.21 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

