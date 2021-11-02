CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.51

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.51 and last traded at $144.51, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

