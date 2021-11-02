CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 28,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,703. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.80.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.