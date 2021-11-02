CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 28,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,703. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

