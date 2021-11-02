CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 14.70%.

NYSE:UAN traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,335. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $842.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.04.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

