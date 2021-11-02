Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider Sells $872,250.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $872,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Cragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,179. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after buying an additional 102,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

