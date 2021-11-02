Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $6.48 billion and approximately $994.02 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00217412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00093494 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.