Dan S. Johnston Sells 5,358 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $175.34. 449,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,803. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $182.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $8,026,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 73,138 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

