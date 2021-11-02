David Powers Sells 2,225 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $15.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $395.57. 603,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,111. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.86 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.48 and its 200-day moving average is $376.73.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.