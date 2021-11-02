David W. Ruttenberg Sells 1,078 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $14,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACEL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 165,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,930. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 139.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 68.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

