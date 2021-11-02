Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 5.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $285,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

