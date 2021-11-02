Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 5.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $285,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
