Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 7.1% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. One01 Capital LP owned 0.20% of Deckers Outdoor worth $20,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK stock traded down $6.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.86. 8,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,009. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.73. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.83. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $240.86 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $3,548,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

