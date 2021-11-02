Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 278.80 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.63). Approximately 1,825,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,511,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.57).

ROO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 393 ($5.13) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 349 ($4.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 325.06.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

