Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 278.80 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.63). Approximately 1,825,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,511,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.57).

ROO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 393 ($5.13) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 349 ($4.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 325.06.

About Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

