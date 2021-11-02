Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,288,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,800 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up 3.5% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Par Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Delta Air Lines worth $142,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. 192,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,122,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

