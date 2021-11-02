Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 2,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.51% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

