Derrek Weaver Sells 19,500 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. 134,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

