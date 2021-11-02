Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.96 ($23.49).

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €17.45 ($20.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.26. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €10.35 ($12.18) and a 52 week high of €21.68 ($25.51). The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

