Devery Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,917.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Devery has a total market cap of $167,364.25 and approximately $2,917.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Devery has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00221226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00097236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

