DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Nicholas Augustinos Sells 2,500 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 2,500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $12.37 on Tuesday, reaching $639.64. 878,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,677. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.01 and a 1-year high of $641.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $549.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 122.17, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

