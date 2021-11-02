Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Up to $222.00

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $222.00, but opened at $229.46. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $229.46, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.06 and its 200 day moving average is $176.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $20.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

