Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Gap Up to $22.41

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $23.51. Digi International shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGII. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

The firm has a market cap of $780.80 million, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

