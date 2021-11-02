Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,592 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.34% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GHL opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $302.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

