Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 177,940 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Venator Materials worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $318.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Venator Materials PLC has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.